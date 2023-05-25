A plan to house 300 asylum seekers in a single hotel has prompted a council to say it is "extremely worried" by the idea.

Carmarthenshire council said the Home Office proposes to use the Stradey Park Hotel in Furnace, Llanelli.

The authority said it had concerns about the "cohesion of the local community" and whether services in the area could cope.

The Home Office said it was making "every effort to reduce hotel use" to house asylum seekers.