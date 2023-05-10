Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a man was attacked in Derbyshire.

Officers said the man was assaulted in Stapleton Road, Ilkeston, at about 11:30 BST on Tuesday.

He was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police are appealing for dashcam and CCTV footage, and are also looking to speak to the driver of a Hyundai car, which was seen in the area, as they may have information that could assist inquiries.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, or on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk, external