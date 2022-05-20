A care home manager in Cornwall said rising wages in other sectors was leaving the home without enough staff.

Peter Thomas, from Downes Care Home in Hayle, said the home cannot "compete" with tourism and hospitality sectors offering higher pay.

Mr Thomas said the lack of staff meant it was difficult to fill the 31-bed home.

Nadra Ahmed OBE, chairman of the National Care Association, said the workforce challenges the care sector is currently facing are "unprecedented" and there is "no light at the end of the tunnel".