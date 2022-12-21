An Irish soldier who was seriously injured on a UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon is to return home to the Republic of Ireland.

Trooper Shane Kearney suffered a head injury when the armoured vehicle he was travelling to Beirut in came under attack.

Pte Seán Rooney was killed in the incident on 14 December.

The 22-year-old will be flown by a medical aircraft from Beirut Airport to Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, then taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Trooper Kearney, who is from Killeagh in County Cork, is in a stable condition, the Irish Defence Forces has said.