Comedian Rhod Gilbert has postponed a string of live shows after being told he needs additional surgery following cancer treatment.

On Tuesday the Welsh stand-up, 54, said he was suffering with gallstones and recurring gallbladder infections that "kick like a donkey" and need surgery early in the New Year.

Seven of his January shows, in locations such as Bath and Swansea, will now be pushed back to the summer.

He wrote on Facebook: "Thanks again for all your kind words and support. As you probably know I'm recovering well from my cancer treatment and can't wait to get back to work next year. Happy days.

"Less happy days, I've been thrown another curveball in the form of gallstones and recurring gallbladder infections that kick like a donkey and need hospital treatment.

"I am having surgery to remove the offending gallbladder, and this is scheduled to happen early in the New Year.