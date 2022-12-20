Rhod Gilbert postpones shows for further surgery
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has postponed a string of live shows after being told he needs additional surgery following cancer treatment.
On Tuesday the Welsh stand-up, 54, said he was suffering with gallstones and recurring gallbladder infections that "kick like a donkey" and need surgery early in the New Year.
Seven of his January shows, in locations such as Bath and Swansea, will now be pushed back to the summer.
He wrote on Facebook: "Thanks again for all your kind words and support. As you probably know I'm recovering well from my cancer treatment and can't wait to get back to work next year. Happy days.
"Less happy days, I've been thrown another curveball in the form of gallstones and recurring gallbladder infections that kick like a donkey and need hospital treatment.
"I am having surgery to remove the offending gallbladder, and this is scheduled to happen early in the New Year.
"So I hate doing this, but I am going to have to postpone my January tour shows.
"I genuinely can't wait to get back on stage, but on doctor's advice, I'll have to wait a little longer and we are postponing the remaining 7 shows."
Mr Gilbert is a patron of the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff, where he has now had surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.
The comedian previously said he "never imagined" he would be a patient there after supporting their work for years, but added he knows he is "in the best possible hands".
Mr Gilbert thanked "each and every one of you for your continuing patience" and added: "Rest assured, the show WILL go on."
Speaking to Eleri Sion on BBC Radio Wales, Mr Gilbert previously said he was suffering with a sore throat and had difficulty breathing.
The comedian said his problems started to worsen while fundraising in Cuba for the charity he now receives care from.
"In May, I noticed lumps started popping up in places they shouldn't be. It turns out I've got Stage 4 cancer.
"I also caught Covid on that walk as well. I came home with cancer and Covid from a Velindre fundraising trek... the irony of that! I went as a Velindre patron and came home as a patient."
Mr Gilbert also previously said when he feels well enough he writes.
"I've got a feeling when I've got through all this there'll be a show in it.
"The things people say when they find out you've got cancer... people panic. There's a lot of humour in it.
"Hopefully I'm going to jot it all down and one day bring it to the stage."