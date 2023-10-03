Devon community pool gets first 'hero' supporters
A community swimming pool in south Devon which needs to raise £100,000 for repairs has got its first supporters who are aiming to raise sums of £5,000 each, leaders say.
Ashburton Pool, which has been run by the local community since 2016, needs two major cracks repaired before next Easter to open in time for the 2024 summer season.
Trustees said they were hoping 20 people, individuals or organisations to be their "pool heroes" and volunteer to fundraise £5,000 each.
Trustee chairman Dave Glenton said a public meeting on Monday had been "positive" about the "significant challenge".
Divers were used to identify the problems in the pool, which was built in the 1930s.
They included one crack in the pool and another in a pump room pipe.
Mr Glenton told the BBC he had been concerned ahead of the meeting in the town hall on Monday in case "no-one turns up" but said between 50 and 60 people attended.
He said: "We're feeling positive that we can achieve this quite significant challenge ahead of us."
He also said the pool heroes could be groups, individuals or businesses.
Local business owner Paul Parker and members of his family have pledged £5,000.
He said: "I've lived in this town all my life and to lose this community asset would be a catastrophe."
"There is not so much to do in rural areas and there have been council funding cuts.
"It [the pool] means everything and we want it to survive."
