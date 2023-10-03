A community swimming pool in south Devon which needs to raise £100,000 for repairs has got its first supporters who are aiming to raise sums of £5,000 each, leaders say.

Ashburton Pool, which has been run by the local community since 2016, needs two major cracks repaired before next Easter to open in time for the 2024 summer season.

Trustees said they were hoping 20 people, individuals or organisations to be their "pool heroes" and volunteer to fundraise £5,000 each.

Trustee chairman Dave Glenton said a public meeting on Monday had been "positive" about the "significant challenge".