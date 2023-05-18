A man aged 18 and a 15-year-old boy have been charged with violent disorder in connection with a large street fight in Nottingham.

Police said they were called to Foxhall Road, Forest Fields, at 19:25 BST on Tuesday following a report of a group of young men fighting with knives.

When officers arrived the offenders fled in different directions.

Three people were treated at Queen’s Medical Centre for injuries not believed to be life-altering or life-threatening.