Police pups go into bat for West Midlands
Five pups have been put into bat to sniff out crime across the West Midlands.
Robbo, Hainy, Issy, Olly and Amiss are the newest members of West Midlands Police and are named after Birmingham Bears.
The force said it has a strong connection with the Edgbaston stadium where the cricket club is based as police dogs are often taken to train there.
The puppies will be trained as specialist sniffer dogs, and will learn to detect evidence and search for drugs and explosives.
The springer spaniels have been named after Bears' coach Mark Robinson (Robbo), cricketers Sam Hain, Issy Wong, Olly Hannon-Dalby and Warwickshire Club legend Dennis Amiss.
Terry Arnett from the Dog Unit’s Breed Scheme said: "We really value the relationship we have with Edgbaston.
"The stadium provides a fantastic training opportunity for our dogs to sniff through the rows of seats and to become comfortable with stairs, gangways and ground entrances."
Police puppies in the past have been named after footballers, members of the royal family, and characters from Harry Potter, Star Wars and Stranger Things.
“We come along to the ground several times a year and everyone is always very welcoming.
"We thought it would be nice to name our latest litter after Bears players, and it’s great to hear there are lots of dog lovers in the squad," Mr Arnett said.
