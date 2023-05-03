Five pups have been put into bat to sniff out crime across the West Midlands.

Robbo, Hainy, Issy, Olly and Amiss are the newest members of West Midlands Police and are named after Birmingham Bears.

The force said it has a strong connection with the Edgbaston stadium where the cricket club is based as police dogs are often taken to train there.

The puppies will be trained as specialist sniffer dogs, and will learn to detect evidence and search for drugs and explosives.