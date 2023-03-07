A nine-year-old boy has written to the prime minister to call for more support for families with children who have disabilities, saying his parents feel "forgotten".

Nate Courtney, who has autism, told Rishi Sunak he felt sad because his parents had to "fight for everything".

His letter has been shared by the Let Us Learn Too group, a charity coalition raising awareness about issues faced by families during the cost of living crisis.

The government has been approached for comment.

In the letter, Nate, from south-west London, described his family's difficulties in getting support caring for him and his sister, who is also autistic and has a muscle disease which means she needs a wheelchair.

He wrote his parents were "always going to lots of meetings, talking on the phone and writing letters on the computer".

"They have to fight for everything, even a wheelchair for my sister," he added.

"My parents feel failed and forgotten. Let our parents just be our parents so we can enjoy ourselves."