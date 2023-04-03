Just over 4,300 properties in the Republic of Ireland were given a notice of termination in the last quarter of 2022, figures from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) reveal.

Of the 4,329 properties, 58% were because the landlord said they intended to sell the rental property.

A further 2,630 outstanding terminations are expected to come into effect between April and July of this year.

The news comes days after the Irish government controversially halted an eviction ban, first introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, that was re-enacted last October in an effort to combat winter homelessness.