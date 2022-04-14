Jersey air travellers urged to arrive early
- Published
Air travellers have been asked to arrive early for their flights during the Easter weekend.
Jersey airport authorities said they were expecting hundreds of travellers to be going through at once during this busy time.
And they said it would be a challenge to get them all checked in and through security quickly.
The Ports of Jersey, which represents maritime and aviation activity in Jersey, said it was also still getting back to full staffing after losing some workers during the pandemic.