Teenage cyclist seriously hurt in St Austell crash
A teenage cyclist has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the 17-year-old boy was hit by a Range Rover close to Biscovey Football Club, near St Austell, at about 09:35 BST on Saturday.
The driver reportedly fled the scene and a vehicle matching the Range Rover's description was later traced before a 55-year-old man from the St Austell area was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The cyclist remains in hospital.
The driver, who was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after an accident and failing to report the incident, was released on bail pending further investigation, police said.
Officers have appealed for any witnesses to the collision or anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
