A teenage cyclist has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the 17-year-old boy was hit by a Range Rover close to Biscovey Football Club, near St Austell, at about 09:35 BST on Saturday.

The driver reportedly fled the scene and a vehicle matching the Range Rover's description was later traced before a 55-year-old man from the St Austell area was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The cyclist remains in hospital.