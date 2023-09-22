Council gives care leavers protected status
At a glance
West Northamptonshire Council has granted "protected characteristic" status to those who spend time in care
Existing "characteristics" under the Equalities Act include age, disability and race
The authority said the move would "provide the support" for care leavers and help tackle discrimination
- Published
A council has granted people who have spent time in care "protected characteristic" status.
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is one of more than 50 councils across England and Scotland to make the change.
The authority said those who have experienced care can face significant barriers that impact them throughout their lives.
There is a national campaign to make it illegal for those who have been in care to be discriminated against.
Last month North Northamptonshire Council approved a similar proposal.
As part of the meeting, a statement was read out on behalf of a care leaver, 24 year old Louise.
It said: "What I’d like to see is better mental health care for care leavers.
"In the past when I’ve reached out for support, I feel I’ve not been taken seriously.
"If this motion is passed it will mean care leavers like me will be taken seriously and given the support which will help care leavers lead more positive lives."
According to figures, 41% of young people aged 19 to 21 who have experienced care were not in education, employment or training, compared with the national average of 12%.
'Challenge prejudice and negative attitudes'
A quarter of all homeless people are thought to have lived in care and 13% of young people who have experienced care are in higher education by their 19th birthday, compared to 45% in the wider population, data showed.
Almost 25% of adult prison population have previously been in care and almost half of under 21-year-olds in contact with the criminal justice system have spent time in care.
As a protected characteristic, experience of the care system would join the existing categories under the Equalities Act, which include age, disability and race.
Fiona Baker, WNC's Conservative cabinet member for children, families, education and skills, said: “As a council we have a responsibility to provide the best possible care and safeguarding for all those children who have been looked after by us and then to support them as they embark on the next chapter of their lives as young adults.
"It’s so important that, as part of this, we challenge prejudice and negative attitudes about care leavers and provide the support the need to tackle this themselves."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and X, external. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830