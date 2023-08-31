Police appeal after man seriously injured in crash
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle left a road and went down an embankment in Cornwall
The road was closed for two hours while police investigated
The crash happened at 14:30 BST on Tuesday
A man has been seriously injured after the car he was driving left a road and went down an embankment.
Emergency services were called to the B3304 Porthleven Road, Helston, Cornwall, at about 14:30 BST on Tuesday.
The man, in his 20s, who was the driver of the black Seat Ibiza, was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital with serious injuries and then taken to Derriford Hospital by Cornwall Air Ambulance.
The road was closed for more than two hours while police investigated.
Devon and Cornwall Police said anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact them.
