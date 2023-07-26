Five new electricity interconnectors planned by Irish government
The Irish government is planning to develop up to five new electricity interconnectors, including one to Great Britain.
Interconnectors are seen as an important part of efforts to decarbonise electricity.
They increase the capacity to match supply and demand from intermittent power sources like wind.
The island of Ireland currently has two electricity links to Great Britain.
There is a 500 megawatt (MW) interconnector between Scotland and Northern Ireland and a 500 MW link between Wales and the Republic.
A second 500MW link between the Republic and Wales, known as Greenlink, is currently being constructed and is due to be operational next year.
That project is being funded by the Swiss investment firm Partners Group.
The Celtic Interconnector, which will run between Cork and France, is due to be operational in 2027.
It is a joint project of the Irish state company Eirgrid and its French counterpart.
Net zero power
The Irish government believes further interconnection is necessary, particularly for the export of wind power.
The interconnection policy proposes that, as well as an additional connection to Great Britain, consideration should be given to another link to France and links to Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan said additional interconnection will "better integrate European electricity markets, and by using more diversified energy markets, this will improve our electricity security and resilience".
"Our approach will also help lower energy prices and play a central role in Ireland's journey to a net zero power system."
Earlier this year, plans were announced to build an additional electricity link between Scotland and Northern Ireland.
The company behind the scheme, Transmission Investment, has applied for an electricity transmission licence.
That is one of the first regulatory hurdles the project must pass.