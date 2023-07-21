Repairs to a burst water main that exposed some of the old tram track in Leicester are due to be completed on Friday.

Severn Trent Water was called to the A6 London Road early on Sunday to fix the pipe in the city's Knighton area.

The road has been closed between Knighton Church Road and Palmerston Way while engineers carried out the work.

The digging exposed a section of track which was covered over after the tram network was decommissioned in 1949.