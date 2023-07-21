Road over city's old tram track due to reopen
- Published
Repairs to a burst water main that exposed some of the old tram track in Leicester are due to be completed on Friday.
Severn Trent Water was called to the A6 London Road early on Sunday to fix the pipe in the city's Knighton area.
The road has been closed between Knighton Church Road and Palmerston Way while engineers carried out the work.
The digging exposed a section of track which was covered over after the tram network was decommissioned in 1949.
Severn Trent Water said the damage had affected supplies to some properties in the area but the pipe had been fixed by 12:00 BST on Sunday.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk