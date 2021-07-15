New rescue boat named after drowned teenager
- Published
A new lifeboat is to be named after a teenager who died in the River Foss two years ago.
Sonny Ferry, 19, drowned in the river after a night out in York on 13 April 2019.
After two days of searching, the York Rescue Boat lifeboat crew found his body near Blue Bridge.
Kate and Steve Ferry, Sonny’s parents, met some of the team members who took part in the search and pledged to raise £45,000 for a replacement lifeboat.
The couple's ‘Sunshine Campaign’ has already raised £34,000, allowing the rescue team to order a new boat.
Any extra funds raised are to go towards additional equipment to get the vessel fully kitted out and ready for service.
It is due to be delivered by the end of the year, said York Rescue.
It will be operational once the volunteers have undergone the necessary conversion training.
David Horn, from York Rescue, said: "The fantastic drive and determination shown by Kate, Steve, their family, friends and everyone else who have donated to this campaign have made this now possible."
"Therefore, in memory of the death of Sonny the new boat is going to be named ‘Spirit of Sonny’."
Once the new boat is operational the current craft will be used for crew training.