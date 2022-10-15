Article: published on 15 October 2022
- Published
Family of four escape as fire damages house
A family of four had to flee a fire which has caused substantial damage to a house.
Two adults and two children were alerted by a smoke alarm to the blaze at Red Street, Rhewl Mostyn, Flintshire, on Friday evening. No-one was injured, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.
Fire crews left the scene at about 01:50 BST on Saturday but returned at 06:00 following a call from a member of the public.
An investigation into the cause of the fire, which was thought to have started in the conservatory, will be undertaken, the fire service has said.
The fire has caused damage throughout the house.