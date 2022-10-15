A family of four had to flee a fire which has caused substantial damage to a house.

Two adults and two children were alerted by a smoke alarm to the blaze at Red Street, Rhewl Mostyn, Flintshire, on Friday evening. No-one was injured, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

Fire crews left the scene at about 01:50 BST on Saturday but returned at 06:00 following a call from a member of the public.

An investigation into the cause of the fire, which was thought to have started in the conservatory, will be undertaken, the fire service has said.

T﻿he fire has caused damage throughout the house.