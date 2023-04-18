A council has dropped its opposition to a wind farm in southern Scotland after almost a decade.

The local authority in the Scottish Borders originally objected to the scheme in Cloich Forest in 2014.

However, work on the scheme - which was subsequently approved by the Scottish government - has never started.

Revised plans have now been submitted and the council has decided not to oppose them this time around.

The proposals near Eddleston have a lengthy planning history.

In 2012, the Ministry of Defence opposed 18-turbine plans amid fears of their impact on its seismic monitoring station at Eskdalemuir.

Two years later Scottish Borders Council decided to object as well due to concerns over landscape impact.