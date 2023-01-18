North East Lincolnshire Council says a proposed increase in council tax of 4.98% could boost the authority's revenue by up to £3.3m.

The figure for 2023/24 comprises a 2.98% rise in council tax plus a further 2% increase in the adult social care precept.

It potentially means an increase of £1.09 per week for a Band A households and £1.64 per week for a Band D.

The rise is 0.02% off the maximum possible increase of 5% - anything above which would automatically trigger a local referendum on the increase.

Councillor Stephen Harness, the authority's portfolio holder for finance, said the increase would allow the council to "move forward with a long-term aim of creating a better place and better futures for all".

However, he added: "It is important to stress that [the proposals were] still subject to examination by councillors and will go through another round of official scrutiny - with the opportunity for the public to comment."

The authority's cabinet is set to approve the initial draft proposals for consultation at a meeting on Monday, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

