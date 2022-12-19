Council bosses have credited the installation of new CCTV cameras with a drop in shoplifting and antisocial behaviour in Chesterfield town centre.

Chesterfield Borough Council said it had seen an 18.5% drop in shoplifting and a 15.2% reduction in antisocial behaviour in 2021/22 from the last comparable pre-Covid figures in 2019/2020.

The authority said this had followed the addition of 80 new cameras in the Derbyshire town.

The cameras were funded by a £335,000 grant from the government's Safer Streets initiative.