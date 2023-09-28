Homeless charity shuts over anti-social behaviour
A homeless charity in Shropshire has closed its day centre, it said, due to "a minority of intimidating people behaving unacceptably".
The Shrewsbury Ark said concerns for the safety of staff and volunteers had led trustees to take the difficult decision to shut for a minimum of four weeks from Monday 2 October.
The charity will look at introducing extra safety measures while liaising with police, it added.
The presence of drugs and "other societal pressures" was exacerbating the anti-social behaviour, and while some people had been banned, that was not enough to stop it, Emily Bell, chair of The Shrewsbury Ark Trustees, said.
"Having reviewed many options to improve the safety of staff, volunteers and the local community, the trustees feel that a temporary closure of the day centre facilities is the best way forward," she added.
Ms Bell said a number of incidents had required police intervention.
The charity provides food, showers and laundry facilities while partners offer mental health, drug and alcohol support, medical services, and trauma counselling.
It "has always opened its doors" to homeless or vulnerable people, the charity said, but added that "we are living in very different times to when the original Ark opened its doors in 1972."
The town of Shrewsbury was "no exception to the nationwide trends of an increase in homelessness, and drug availability", it added.
Helen Ball, town clerk at Shrewsbury Town Council, said the charity played a crucial part in supporting people.
"But it sometimes comes to a point where organisations have to take stock of the support they give and we will continue to provide the necessary assistance they need to maintain that vital and valuable role," she said.
Ms Bell said the Ark, working with the council, would continue to provide off-premises support for those who were sleeping rough.
