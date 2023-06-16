Motorcyclist in his 70s dies in collision with car
A motorcyclist in his 70s has been killed in a collision with a car in Nottinghamshire.
Emergency services were called to Deeps Lane, Misson, in the early evening of Tuesday, police said.
The victim, who has not been named, died at the scene.
Sgt Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic and traumatic incident."
He added: "We are working hard to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to this collision."
