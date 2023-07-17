Police are urgently trying to locate a man who is wanted for arrest in connection with a serious assault in Brighton.

Sussex Police have asked anyone with information about William Miller, 42, to call 999, but warned members of the public not to approach him.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon after the attack in Whitehawk Close at about 12:25 BST on Friday.

“This was a violent assault in the middle of the day, that left the victim with multiple, significant injuries," said Det Insp Ian Lucas.