Car parking spaces bid to attract tenants
Extra parking spaces at a town centre office development will help attract further tenants, the developer has said.
Plans for 39 new bays next to Six Centre Square have been submitted to Middlesbrough Council.
The block is currently half way through construction and will be home to 450 staff from insurance company AXA.
And developer Ashall Projects has announced additional tenants have now come forward for neighbouring offices.
'Snapped up'
Consultancy firm Frazer-Nash will be joining GB Bank in Two Centre Square, while Firstsource and Causeway Technologies already occupy One Centre Square.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Middlesbrough mayor Andy Preston described it as the best office space in the region, which was being "snapped up by dynamic businesses".
He said: “I’m delighted to welcome Frazer-Nash to Centre Square which will be the perfect setting for the company’s continued growth and development.
"These are challenging times for all of us, but that will never dent our desire to drive Middlesbrough forward as a regional powerhouse for jobs, enterprise and investment.”