A man seen in CCTV footage kicking a German shepherd and hanging him on a fence as they walk on a pavement has been given a 12-month suspended jail sentence.

Terrance Anthony Tovey, 66, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and failing to meet the dog's needs at Llanelli Magistrates Court, Carmarthenshire.

CCTV from Penyfan Road, Llanelli shows the dog, named Dylan, being abused at about 23:00 BST on 29 August 2022 before a bystander intervenes.

Magistrates also disqualified Tovey from keeping all domestic animals for 10 years.