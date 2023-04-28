Two men have been arrested after a car plunged into water after an altercation.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the car was found down the embankment near to Aviation Road, Heywood at about 13:20 BST on Thursday.

A "number of people from two cars" were involved in the incident, with one reported injured.

The force said the arrested men were being held on suspicion of threats to kill, criminal damage and a public order offence.