Car plunges into water after altercation
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a car plunged into water after an altercation.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the car was found down the embankment near to Aviation Road, Heywood at about 13:20 BST on Thursday.
A "number of people from two cars" were involved in the incident, with one reported injured.
The force said the arrested men were being held on suspicion of threats to kill, criminal damage and a public order offence.
GMP appealed for witnesses and announced that Section 60 stop and-search powers were authorised, external in two different locations in Bury for 24 hours.
It said the order followed reports of further incidents on Woodhill Road and Aviation Road.
