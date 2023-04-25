A motorist drove for miles through a seaside town without a tyre, police said.

The woman, in her 80s, was seen driving all the way along the Acle Straight and through [Great] Yarmouth on Monday, Norfolk Police said.

Officers stopped her after being called by a member of the public who said they saw her swerving in the road and dragging the vehicle along on its wheel rim without a rear left tyre for miles.

The driver was issued with a traffic offence report due to the condition of the vehicle, and the danger it presented to herself and other users of the road, police said on their Facebook page., external