A12 northbound junction to close for three weeks
- Published
A junction of the A12 will be closed for three weeks as part of a £37m project to resurface part of the road.
National Highways will remove and replace concrete on the road in Essex between junction 25 for Marks Tey and junction 26 for Stanway.
The closure of junction 26 northbound will be in place for three weeks from 21:00 GMT Friday.
The closure will run until 06:00 on Monday 3 April.
Diverted traffic will have to use junction 27 northbound to exit and turn round via the Spring Lane roundabout before joining the A12 southbound to exit at junction 26.
National Highways plan to "completely remove" the surface and some of the foundations.
Workers will then rebuild the road with recycled material and a new asphalt road surface between junctions 25 and 26.
New kerbs will be installed, the drainage system refurbished and safety barriers replaced.
Additional capacity will also be created by adding on the slip road at the Marks Tey junction, National Highways said.
It is hoped the whole project will be completed by the end of this year or early 2024.
