Bus operator Stagecoach has announced plans to create 80 jobs with a new call centre at its Perth headquarters.

The company said its new team would initially operate an "improved seven-day-a-week service" before extending its opening hours within its first year.

Stagecoach said the majority of roles at the new call centre would be full-time.

The centre is expected to open at its Dunkeld Road premises next spring.

Stagecoach said the call centre would field queries on timetables and services, help with smartcards and lost property, and sell tickets.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Murray Lyle said the move was a "tremendous vote of confidence" in the area and its workforce.

He said: “Stagecoach has a long history in Perth and it is heartening to see its commitment to the city remains as strong as ever."