Emergency hormonal contraception (EHC) will be free to everyone from pharmacies across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly from 1 October.

Often referred to as the morning-after pill, EHC was previously only free to those aged 25 and under, Cornwall Council said.

The move comes amid warnings from health professionals about a decrease in people using condoms and other forms of contraception, the council said.

Councillor Dr Andy Virr, cabinet member for adults and public health at the council, said it was "great news".