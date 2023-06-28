Bristol housing and addiction recovery service launched

A new service supporting vulnerable people with their housing and substance use has been launched.

Aimed at helping those with drug and alcohol needs sustain tenancies, The Specialist Housing Support Service by Bristol charity ARA, Recovery for All, will include 10 new workers who will focus on different aspects of recovery and housing.

According to the charity, nationally one in six people who are in drug and alcohol recovery have an issue with housing.

Robbie Thornhill, Director of Recovery and Resettlement at ARA said they hoped to help their clients "sustain tenancies" so they are "better able to engage with their drug and alcohol recovery."