A comedian's show got cancelled at the last minute due to "extensive" flooding at the theatre where he was due to perform.

Dara Ó Briain had been due to take to the stage at Bedford's Corn Exchange on Thursday as part of his So, Where Were We? tour.

The former BBC Mock the Week host tweeted, external a video of the flooding in the venue's sound and lighting control room moments before his show.

The theatre apologised for the inconvenience caused.