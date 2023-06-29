Police are appealing for information after a woman’s body was found in a lake in Egham Hythe.

The woman in her 30s, who has not yet been formally identified, was found dead in the lake near Green Lane at about 12:15 BST on Wednesday, Surrey Police said.

Det Ch Insp Debbie White said the death was being treated as unexplained.

A post mortem will take place to establish the cause of death and officers will remain in the area while an investigation is conducted, police added.