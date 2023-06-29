Police appeal after woman’s body found in lake
Police are appealing for information after a woman’s body was found in a lake in Egham Hythe.
The woman in her 30s, who has not yet been formally identified, was found dead in the lake near Green Lane at about 12:15 BST on Wednesday, Surrey Police said.
Det Ch Insp Debbie White said the death was being treated as unexplained.
A post mortem will take place to establish the cause of death and officers will remain in the area while an investigation is conducted, police added.
Officers want to speak to anyone with information, or who were near the lake between 11:00 and 12:15 BST on Wednesday.
