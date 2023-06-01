Three arrested after 900 cannabis plants seized
- Published
Three people have been arrested after more than 900 cannabis plants were seized in Ramsgate.
Kent Police found rooms filled with cannabis cultivations during a search of a disused commercial site in School Lane on Thursday morning.
A 35-year-old man and two men aged 22 have been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, police said.
They all remain in custody while enquiries continue.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.