Dublin classmates die on holiday in Greece

Two teenagers who recently graduated from the same school in Dublin have died while on holiday in Greece.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that Andrew O'Donnell and Max Wall died in separate incidents on the island of Ios.

St Michael's College said it had been a "day of immense sadness".

Irish Higher Education Minister Simon Harris added the news was "devastating".

He said his thoughts were with "all leaving cert students abroad in Greece who were enjoying holidays after exams and are now encountering such shock and pain and grief".

In a statement, St Michael's College said Andrew O'Donnell was a "popular classmate and friend", as well as being a popular member of the school's football team.

Max Wall, it continued, was "extremely popular with staff and students alike".

"Our thoughts are with Max’s family at this awful time and with his friends who have experienced such shocking loss over the last 24 hours."

The school said its staff would be available to speak and assist students in the coming days and weeks.