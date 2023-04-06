Appeal after four assaulted at village pub
Detectives have launched an appeal four people were attacked at a village pub in Leicestershire.
Derbyshire Police said violence broke out at The Narborough Arms in Coventry Road, Narborough between 16:00 and 19:00 GMT on 25 March.
A male suspect is understood to have spat, kicked and punched a woman and three men, the force said.
Officers have appealed for witnesses.
Police said it started when a man was approached at the back of the pub while speaking with a woman and punched by another man.
Several hours later, the suspect returned to the pub and is reported to have spat, kicked towards and grabbed the woman's arm and hair.
The force said that as she was being comforted by two unknown men inside, the suspect then approached the group and lunged at the two men and appeared to punch them.
He was restrained but managed to break free and leave the premises.
PC Emily Raw, who is investigating the incident, has appealed for the three men to come forward.
She said: “We haven’t as yet identified the three men who we believed were punched by the suspect and I would like to appeal to them to come forward."