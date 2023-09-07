Plymouth City Council – which jointly owns the building with Cornwall Council - had submitted the application with Cornwall’s planning department for listed building consent to create a new public access into the park’s Garden Battery.

The proposals also included the creation of internal staircases and information boards, seating and landscaping.

The meeting heard that key opposition issues included the possible impact on the historic and natural environment, flood risk, and the effects on wildlife habitat and ecology, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said., external

Planning officer George Shirley said it would provide better access to the building as it is currently inaccessible to the public.

But he added: “The proposed physical works to the building will lead to a degree of harm to the fabric, character, appearance and integrity of the listed building and on the setting of the neighbouring Tudor blockhouse Grade I registered park and gardens.”

However, the economic, social and environmental benefits of the scheme, which was described as being of a sympathetic and thoughtful design, were considered to outweigh any harm.

An 18th Century saluting platform, mounted with 21 guns, originally stood on the shore at Mount Edgcumbe and the platform was replaced in 1862 by the present Garden Battery.

Three of the original guns, captured from a French ship, can still be seen on the Garden Battery and are marked with the French revolutionary "cap of liberty".

Louis Dulling, representing Plymouth City Council, said Historic England came to the conclusion that the works would not result in harm to the area.

Kate Ewert, Labour Councillor For Rame Peninsula & St Germans, said: "I am absolutely in support of this application as it’s something we desperately need done at the park.

"The Garden Battery has been slowly falling into decline over the years. We don’t currently have any shuttering on the window so it gets absolutely battered by the sea and rocks.

"There are gouges in the floor from very heavy debris coming in."