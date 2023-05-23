Post leaving the Isle of Man has been delayed after the mail plane developed a technical issue on Monday evening.

The Isle of Man Post Office (IOMPO) said there had been a technical issue with the aircraft meaning "no air mail was able to leave".

However, incoming post had been received and local mail to Manx addresses was not affected.

The disruption comes as Royal Mail is considering replacing the mail plane with ferry transportation and removing a commitment to next day deliveries to the island.