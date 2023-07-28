Conservation groups are calling for the removal of a planning designation that could allow a theme park to be built on the Swanscombe Peninsula in Kent - a site described as a "haven for wildlife".

Various wildlife organisations have written to Michael Gove, the secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities, asking him to axe a direction for the London Resort theme park to be classed as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP).

NSIPs - usually assigned to large scale projects such as airports and major roads - bypass normal local planning requirements.

In the letter, external, the coalition of wildlife charities said revoking the NSIP direction was essential "to secure the future of this nationally important wildlife site".