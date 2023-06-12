Police hunt sex attacker who struck on city street
Police are conducting house-to-house inquiries after a female victim was seriously sexually assaulted in Plymouth.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the attack was reported to have happened in Efford Road at about 14:00 BST on Friday.
A scene guard has been put in place and an alleyway sealed off.
The force said no-one has been arrested.
The victim was being supported by specialist officers, it said.
Police want to hear from anyone who was on Eggbuckland Road or in the Efford area of the city between 13:30 and 14:30 on 9 June.
It said CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area could also assist with the investigation.
