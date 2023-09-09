Witnesses sought after man stabbed in head
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in the head in Folkestone, Kent.
The man was found by police with a head injury consistent with a stab wound near Foord Road at about 19:20 BST on Thursday.
He was taken to a local hospital and his injuries are not described as life-changing, Kent Police said.
They believe the man was assaulted at about 19:00 BST by two men known to him on a footpath near the top of the steps which lead off Bradstone Avenue.
Anyone with private CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from that time and from the area surrounding St John's Street, Mount Pleasant Road and Bradstone Avenue is urged to contact police.
