Jersey inflation rise sharpest in three decades

Inflation in Jersey has risen more sharply than at any time in the last three decades, the Government of Jersey has revealed.

During the 12 months to June, the Retail Price Index (RPI), which reflects the cost of living, increased by 7.9%.

RPI, the main measure of inflation in the island, measures the average change in prices of goods and services purchased by households.

The biggest increases were in fuel which rose 23.4% and motoring which rose 14.8%, following the rise in prices around the world.