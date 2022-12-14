Village's Christmas lights power problem resolved
The Christmas lights display in a Borders village has been saved at the 11th hour.
Community leaders in Greenlaw have spent the past three years raising more than £7,500 for the illuminations.
However, in October it was discovered that the power supply from the town hall had been cut off due to bills not being paid.
After attempts to contact the building's owners in China failed and initial approaches for help to the local authority were turned down, fears were growing that Greenlaw would be left in the dark over the festive season.
A final plea by two of the village's councillors - Donald Moffat and John Greenwell - led to Scottish Borders Council's roads and lighting department stepping in.
Gerry McCaan from the Greenlaw Festival Trust (GFT) explained: "We have relied previously on the electricity supply from the town hall.
"We were unaware it had been disconnected and when we found out it seemed like there was going to be no alternative for putting on our lights.
"It was only the interventions from the councillors, as well as Maureen Chalmers from the village, that saved the day.
"The roads and lighting department eventually came up trumps for us and we now have a beautiful Christmas lights display that we're all proud of."
Greenlaw Town Hall had fallen into a state of disrepair before being handed over to the Scottish Historic Buildings Trust.
After a £2m renovation it was opened by the now-King Charles III in 2011.
But the building remained empty and started to become dilapidated again.
It was eventually sold to Coldingham Investments Limited and later ended up being earmarked as the European headquarters of a leading Chinese porcelain company.
The plans were not realised, mainly due to the pandemic, and the building has again fallen into disrepair.
Despite the ongoing problems with the hall, it will become, over the coming weeks, a centrepiece in Greenlaw's festive display.
Mr McCaan added: "The lights look fantastic.
"There has been excellent feedback from everyone in Greenlaw as well as people who are passing through.
"It has all turned out well in the end."