Pedestrian seriously injured on Inverness road
A 75-year-old pedestrian was injured after being struck by a car on an Inverness road on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to Old Perth Road at about 17:10 and the man was taken to the city's Raigmore Hospital.
Police said his condition was serious but stable.
The female driver of the blue Citreon C1 was not hurt.
The road was closed for about seven hours to allow for an investigation, and police have appealed for witnesses, external.