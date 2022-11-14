A﻿ 75-year-old pedestrian was injured after being struck by a car on an Inverness road on Sunday.

E﻿mergency services were called to Old Perth Road at about 17:10 and the man was taken to the city's Raigmore Hospital.

P﻿olice said his condition was serious but stable.

T﻿he female driver of the blue Citreon C1 was not hurt.

T﻿he road was closed for about seven hours to allow for an investigation, and police have appealed for witnesses, external.