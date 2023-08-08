Police called to break-in discover cannabis factory
Police found a large cannabis factory in Nottinghamshire after being called to a break-in.
Officers were called to Outram Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, at about 02:30 BST on Monday after a resident reported a group of men were smashing a door in at a nearby property.
When they arrived, a broken window was found, along with a strong smell of cannabis, with a search revealing the drug was being grown in multiple rooms across the second floor and in the attic.
No-one was discovered inside but there was "evidence a number of cannabis plants had been taken".
Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101.
