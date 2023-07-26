Plans for McDonald's in Ross-on-Wye rejected
Plans to build a McDonald's restaurant in Ross-on-Wye have been refused.
The fast food chain had proposed to build a drive-thru restaurant on Gloucester Road, near the A40 junction with the A449.
More than 450 messages were submitted to Herefordshire Council in support, with nearly 400 opposing it.
Councillors unanimously voted to refuse the application, despite being recommended to approve it by planning officers.
Cllr Toni Fagan proposed the council rejected the plans due to her concerns about congestion, air quality and the impact on the community.
The company previously said the plans were revised after feedback from the community.
It would have been the third McDonald's outlet in Herefordshire, although other retailers such as KFC and Burger King were well represented, a report for the council said.