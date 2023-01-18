Woman dies after being hit by a bus in city centre
- Published
A 92-year-old woman who was hit by a double-decker bus in a city centre has died.
The woman was on foot when she was injured at about 11:15 GMT on Saturday, on St Stephens Street in Norwich.
Norfolk Police said she was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where she died on Monday evening.
The force appealed for witnesses to the collision or for anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.
