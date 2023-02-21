A female peregrine falcon that has nested at Lincoln Cathedral for more than 15 years has been found dead after reports of her "falling from the sky".

The bird's death was announced by the Lincoln Cathedral Peregrines on Saturday, which said she had been buried nearby.

Group spokesman Bruce Hargrave said the falcon, along with her mates, had raised at least 35 chicks during her time at the cathedral.

It is thought she died of natural causes.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lincolnshire, Mr Hargrave said: "A friend of mine, who I photograph the peregrines with quite regularly, saw a social media post from someone saying they had just seen one of the peregrines at Lincoln Cathedral fall from the sky.

"So, we thought we'd better both go up there to see what was going on."

They checked the bird to see if it had been attacked, but "we couldn't see any wounds and there were no signs of bird flu"," Mr Hargrave said.

"We buried her with the greatest of respect in the grounds of the cathedral," he added.

Mr Hargrave said it was "obviously a shame for her to have died", but added that she was at least 18 year old.

"That's very, very old for a wild peregrine," he said.