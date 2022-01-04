Buzzard survives after getting stuck in car grille
At a glance
The bird of prey spent the night stuck behind the car's radiator grille
The driver, from Harrogate, only noticed the buzzard the following morning
An RSPCA inspector was able to free the bird, and was surprised to find it was uninjured
After being checked over by a specialist, the buzzard was released back into the wild
- Published
A buzzard spent the night wedged in a car's front grille after it was hit by an unwitting motorist.
The bird of prey was trapped for hours after the collision in Harrogate.
It was the next morning when the driver realised she had picked up the unexpected passenger and called the RSPCA for help.
Rescuers, who arrived to find the bird uninjured but with "a few ruffled feathers", hailed its "miraculous" survival and have since released it back into the wild.
RSPCA Inspector Claire Little was sent to the address on Fulwith Road to help to remove the bird.
“I went along and was able to carefully remove the bird from the front grille of the car by removing some parts," she said.
“I then checked her over and amazingly she didn’t seem injured - she just had a few ruffled feathers but no cuts on her body.”
A wildlife specialist looked after the bird and checked her over, before releasing her a couple of days later.
“She was a little shocked at first but wasn’t displaying any signs of injury. I think she just had some concussion but she seemed to recover well.
"It was a great moment to watch her happily fly off as I released her," Ms Little added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk, external